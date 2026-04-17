Russia, Vietnam ties have reached a new level — upper house speaker

ISTANBUL, April 17. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Vietnam have reached a new level and are now developing in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with Chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly Tran Thanh Man.

"Vietnam is our most reliable and closest partner in Southeast Asia. We are pleased that Russia-Vietnam relations have reached a new level, and today they are developing in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership and have stood the test of time," she said on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Istanbul..

The Vietnamese National Assembly chairman also conveyed greetings and best wishes from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, as well as Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.