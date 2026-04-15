Top Russian senator arrives in Turkey for Inter-Parliamentary Union assembly

ISTANBUL, April 15. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has arrived in Turkey on a working visit to take part in the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the upper house’s press service reported.

"Valentina Matviyenko will participate in the general debate of the plenary session, which this year is dedicated to the theme 'Cultivating Hope, Ensuring Peace and Justice for Future Generations,' and will hold a number of bilateral meetings," the statement said.

Matviyenko heads the Russian parliamentary delegation, consisting of Deputy Federation Council Speakers Konstantin Kosachev and Inna Svyatenko, First Deputy Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee Vladimir Chizhov, Deputy Chairman of the Economic Policy Committee Murat Khapisirokov, member of the Constitutional Legislation and State-building Committee Artur Kokhoev, as well as State Duma deputies.

The IPU Assembly will be held in Istanbul from April 15-19.