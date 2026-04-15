Magyar insists on resignation of Hungarian president

BUDAPEST, April 15. /TASS/. Tisza party leader Peter Magyar met with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, reiterating that he should step down, since he is a protege of current Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Magyar is preparing to replace Orban as head of government following Tisza’s victory in Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

"Tamas Sulyok must leave his post after the formation of a new government," MTI news agency quoted Magyar as saying. He said the current president cannot "embody the unity of the Hungarian nation, serve as a guarantor of the rule of law, as well as be a moral standard and a role model."

After winning the elections, the Tisza leader suggested that all top leaders of the country, including the president, chairman of the Supreme Court and the prosecutor general, resign, saying they are henchmen and appointees of Orban and his Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party.

Sulyok invited the leaders of the three political parties that entered parliament to consult with him on the formation of a new government. The meeting was scheduled to take place at the residence of the head of state, the Sandor Palace. Together with Magyar and Orban, chairman of the right-wing radical Our Homeland Movement party Laszlo Toroczkai also took part.

Sulyok is expected to propose to Magyar to form a new government. The Tisza party won two thirds of the parliamentary seats in the elections. Within 30 days after the voting day, that is, no later than May 12, the president must set the date for the first meeting of parliament of the new convocation, where Magyar will be elected prime minister.