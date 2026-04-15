Russia’s SVR and Belarus’ KGB agree to coordinate efforts to counter Western aggression

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The leadership of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and Belarus’ State Security Committee (KGB) have confirmed an agreement to coordinate their response to the West’s aggressive policies, the SVR press bureau said in a statement following a leadership meeting in Kaliningrad.

"The heads of the intelligence services exchanged assessments of the state of global and regional security. During the meeting, special attention was paid to improving the forms and methods of cooperation in light of the current geopolitical situation in the world. An agreement was reaffirmed to further coordinate efforts to counter the West’s aggressive policies toward Russia and Belarus," the statement said.

The press bureau noted that the primary task "is to provide the leadership of Russia and Belarus with up-to-date and reliable information on the subversive plans of Western countries and the NATO bloc in the post-Soviet space and the related threats to the Union State.".