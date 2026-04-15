MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia should step up its actions within the legal framework against those Western countries that attack Russian vessels carrying oil and gas, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said during a plenary session of the upper house of parliament, where Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan was speaking.

Matviyenko noted that cases of Western countries "engaging in acts of piracy" — detaining Russian ships transporting oil and gas — have become more frequent. "This is, without a doubt, a gross violation of international law, truly piracy. [...] Let's flood them with letters and objections. We need to create conditions where there is no silence, where this is voiced publicly in the information space, in the judicial system, and so on. [...] Let's further intensify our pressure against those who commit such crimes," Matviyenko said, addressing Gutsan.

According to her, the Ukrainian regime is carrying out terrorist acts against Russian ships, causing massive damage to the ocean's ecology. At the same time, Green parties in Western countries, which have always been fierce defenders of the environment, are staying silent, she added.