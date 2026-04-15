Iran not to allow trade through Persian Gulf if naval blockade remains in place

TEHRAN, April 15. /TASS/. Iran will not allow trade through the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Red Sea if the United States continues its naval blockade of the Islamic Republic, said Gen. Ali Abdollahi, the commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

"If the aggressive and terrorist America continues its illegal actions to organize a naval blockade in the region and pose a security threat to Iranian commercial vessels and oil tankers these US steps may lead to the ceasefire violation, while the Iranian Armed Forces will not allow the continuation of export and import supplies through the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Red Sea," he was quoted as saying by the Mehr agency.

"Iran will act decisively to defend its sovereignty and its national interests," Abdollahi added.