Iran not yet ready to discuss transferring enriched uranium to Russia — Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, April 15. /TASS/. The negotiating parties are discussing various options for resolving the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, but the country is not yet ready to consider the possible transfer of enriched uranium to Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"There are many options for an agreement on the nuclear issue," the diplomat said at a briefing when asked how Tehran views Moscow’s proposal to house Iran’s enriched uranium. "We have not yet reached that stage because, as you have seen, during the negotiations (with the United States in 2025 and 2026 — TASS), we saw the US breach commitments and show bad faith," he added.

Baghaei specified that Iran "needs to see where the path being taken leads and what option may ultimately be agreed upon." "A military attack on Iran has taken place, and everything that had been agreed upon or was in the process of being coordinated during the negotiations has, to one degree or another, been set aside," he said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on April 13 that Russia’s offer to accept enriched uranium from Iran remains in effect, but so far it has not been taken up.