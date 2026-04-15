DONETSK, April 15. /TASS/. The promotion by the United States and Europe of a military alliance with Ukraine is likely to intensify the confrontation between Russia and the West, warned Mikhail Glebov, acting head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's representative office in Donetsk.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Washington and its European partners of pushing for the creation of a new military bloc, with Ukraine positioned as a leading member. Lavrov suggested that this move aims to shift the burden of containing Russia onto Europe and to "free up its hands" regarding China's strategic interests.

Glebov emphasized that establishing such a bloc would significantly escalate the Ukrainian conflict and heighten overall tensions between Russia and the West. "For our country, this poses an immediate and direct threat," he stated. He further pointed out that the architects of this new military arrangement are aware that NATO is currently experiencing difficulties, making Ukraine’s accession unlikely - particularly given Russia’s firm opposition and the presence of NATO member states that are categorically against Ukraine joining the EU.

The Russian diplomatic official also noted that Lavrov’s remarks appear to be an effort to "nip the issue in the bud," aiming to prevent further escalation of the situation.