Russia achieves major progress over course of special military operation — Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia has made significant progress in space technology over the course of the special military operation, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov told TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov in an interview.

"An important aspect that we are currently discussing in the government and at Roscosmos is when the guys [servicemen] come back, they should understand what they have been fighting for. We have progressed substantially over that period, and we are competitive across all spheres in space technology and our space has benefited our citizens," Bakanov explained.

Earlier, he revealed that 1,357 Roscosmos staff are taking part in the special military operation. Russia’s state-owned corporation, Bakanov stressed, has retained their posts as it has also helped their families to find a job.

On April 12, 2025, two Roscosmos volunteers became heroes of Russia, and more than 400 employees who joined the special military operation have been given state and industry awards.