Russia seeks to ensure peace, stability in High North — MFA

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia poses no threat to other countries in the Arctic, on the contrary, it consistently strives to maintain peace and stability in the region, Director of the Department of European Problems at the Russian Foreign Ministry and senior representative of Russia in the Arctic Council, Vladislav Maslennikov, said at the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"As the largest Arctic power, our country demonstrates a truly responsible attitude toward the region and consistently strives to maintain peace and stability in the High North. Russia poses no threat to anyone in the Arctic, remains committed to international law, and seeks political and diplomatic solutions to issues that arise there," he emphasized.

"It is clear that the shift in global focus to the Arctic, including by the US, is largely due to its enormous resources and opportunities in the fields of economics, transport, science and innovation," Maslennikov noted. "However, the Arctic is far from being a no man's land," he added

The diplomat explained that the rights to develop this region, "to regulate economic, environmental, research, and other activities are generally shared among the Arctic countries" and are exercised in accordance with international law.