Russia no longer expects US response to Putin’s New START proposal — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Moscow does not anticipate a US response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to preserve the limitations under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested considering the option of mutually extending the voluntary moratorium on increasing the treaty’s key limitations as a gesture of goodwill in September 2025. However, nothing happened," Lavrov noted.

Asked if the US gave a response to the proposal, Lavrov said: "No, and everyone knows about it as we stated publicly." "There is going to be no answer after all," the top Russian diplomat added.

According to him, Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued "a detailed statement, which reflected the position of related agencies and was essentially approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin." "It said it all," Lavrov concluded.