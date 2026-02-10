MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has remarked in an interview with NTV that some political factions are exploiting the Jeffrey Epstein case to target others.

"They are attempting to provoke discomfort in some countries that are not particularly favored by certain political circles elsewhere," Lavrov explained. "In the United States, this is being used against both the Republican and Democratic parties. In Europe, we've already seen resignations of some diplomatic figures. In Britain, for example, a lord was publicly shown in his underwear and subsequently resigned with pride," he added.

Background on the Epstein case

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested by New York authorities on July 6, 2019. Prosecutors revealed that between 2002 and 2005, Epstein facilitated visits to his Manhattan residence for numerous underage girls, some as young as 14. Epstein's network included a wide array of notable individuals, such as current and former officials from the United States and other countries – including former heads of state – along with prominent business figures and celebrities from the entertainment industry.

Epstein’s criminal case was ultimately dismissed following his death by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019. His acquaintances reportedly included former US President Bill Clinton and the current President Donald Trump.