Contacts between Russian diplomats, French MFA proceed in limited format — Russian envoy

PARIS, February 10. /TASS/. Russian diplomats maintain contacts with the French foreign ministry, but in a limited format, Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov said in an interview with TASS.

"In terms of contacts at the [French] foreign ministry, our diplomatic staff is working in a limited format. Essentially, only myself and my deputy are spoken to, aside from certain sporadic contacts with some other colleagues," he explained.

The ambassador noted that the French foreign ministry is currently going through a transitional period due to reforms across the country’s entire civil service. "Naturally, this is open to question, including in terms of whether the individuals who may come to work at the foreign ministry will be competent enough without undergoing proper preliminary training. We shall see how it all goes. I am aware that within France’s own diplomatic circles, the reaction to this decision has been mixed," Meshkov added, speaking about the ongoing reform of the French diplomatic corps.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated earlier that Paris would restore channels of communication with Moscow at the technical level. Macron added that he had invited several of his European colleagues to resume dialogue with Russia.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing that Moscow is indeed in contact with Paris, "which, if it is desired and necessary, could help enable a fairly rapid establishment of dialogue at the highest level." However, he noted that Moscow has yet to receive "any indication that this desire exists." Peskov added that none of the European countries that are currently in confrontation with Russia has so far followed France’s example by announcing plans to restore contact with Russia.