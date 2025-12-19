Peace in Ukraine requires addressing root causes of conflict — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Achieving peace in Ukraine requires addressing the underlying causes of the conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"We need to eliminate the underlying causes of the conflict to make sure that nothing like this happens in the future and there is long-term, durable, and sustainable peace. This is what we will aim to achieve," the head of state pointed out.