Russia, India paying close attention to deepening economic ties — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. The leadership of Russia and India is paying close attention to deepening the multifaceted economic ties between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The leadership of the two countries, and Mr. Prime Minister [of India Narendra Modi] and I are paying close attention to the tasks of deepening the multifaceted economic ties between Russia and India," he said at the Russian-Indian business forum in New Delhi.

Following Friday’s talks, a program for developing Russian-Indian economic cooperation was adopted. This comprehensive document aims to achieve the stated goal of bringing trade turnover between Russia and India to $100 bln by 2030, Putin said.

"And here the most active efforts of business circles of both countries are required to further expand and diversify trade turnover and to form a balanced structure of countertrade. Considering the significant trade surplus in Russia's favor, Russian businesses, our enterprises are prepared to significantly increase their purchases of a wide range of goods and services from India," he noted.