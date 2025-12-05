Switzerland must ensure OSCE returns to Helsinki principles — Russian envoy

VIENNA, December 5. /TASS/. Switzerland, as the Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in 2026, must ensure a return to the Helsinki principles of equal and mutually respectful dialogue, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE, Alexander Lukashevich, stated at the OSCE Ministerial Council.

"As for the OSCE itself, it still has some chance of surviving. This, first and foremost, presupposes a return to observing the Helsinki principles of equal and mutually respectful dialogue," Lukashevich emphasized. "Our Swiss colleagues, who will assume the chairmanship next year, are simply obliged to ensure this."

Finland holds the OSCE chairmanship in 2025. Switzerland will become the chairman of the organization next year.

The Helsinki principles were laid down in the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe, signed in the Finnish capital in 1975 by the heads of 35 states.