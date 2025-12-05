Russia, India emphasize need for zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and India believe it is important to adhere to a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

"The parties emphasized the primary responsibility of states and their authorities in the fight against terrorism. The parties called for a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and the speedy completion and adoption of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism by the UN, as well as the implementation of UN General Assembly and UN Security Council resolutions on countering terrorism and violent extremism that create a breeding ground for terrorism," reads their joint statement, published on the Kremlin website following the 23rd Russia-India summit.

Furthermore, Russia and India "expressed their readiness to further develop cooperation in this area, paying particular attention to countering radicalization and the spread of extremist ideology online." "In this regard, they noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics in strengthening relevant mechanisms on the SCO and BRICS platforms," the statement says.