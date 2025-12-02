Putin's meeting with Witkoff continuing for over four hours

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with visiting US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has been continuing for more than four hours, a TASS correspondent reports.

The meeting is being held behind closed doors.

The Russian side is also represented by presidential aide Yury Ushakov and special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev. On the US side, entrepreneur and investor Jared Kushner, the founder of Affinity Partners, is participating along with Witkoff.