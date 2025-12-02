Putin-Witkoff meeting scheduled to begin within next five hours, Kremlin announces

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to begin in about five hours from now, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian media ahead of a Russia-India summit in New Delhi.

"Mr. Witkoff will be in Moscow, he is the [US] chief negotiator and he will be having a meeting with our president," Peskov said as he announced that the Putin-Witkoff talks will begin "in approximately five hours."

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, Putin and Witkoff will be able to discuss the agreements reached between Kiev and Washington recently, something that he said will mark "a very important step toward a peaceful solution."

Peskov also emphasized that Moscow highly appreciates efforts of Trump and his administration. "We are seeking to solve our security issues for next generations and shape the future architecture of European security," he explained.