MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Kiev is open about its plans to arrange a man-made disaster to slow down the advance of Russian troops in the Volchansk area in the Kharkov Region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

She said that Sweden openly sponsors a terrorist cell in the person of Vladimir Zelensky with their supplies, and that the development of the Burevestnik was Russia's reaction to NATO's steps. In the event of expropriation of its assets, Russia's response to this theft will be aimed at compensating for the damage.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry.

On the Burevestnik as a response to Western nuclear projects

- The denunciation of the agreement with the United States on the disposal of plutonium shows that attempts to undermine Russia’s military-political potential will be firmly rebuffed: "The denunciation of this document and its protocols is a signal that any attempts to undermine Russia's military-political interests and unilaterally review the terms of international treaties concluded between our countries will be firmly and consistently rebuffed."

- Russia has to respond to the NATO's aggressive actions by developing systems such as the Burevestnik: "As for systems like the Burevestnik, as the Russian leadership has repeatedly stated, their development is forced and takes place to maintain a strategic balance."

On terrorism by the Kiev regime

- Kiev does not hide its plans to arrange a "literally man-made disaster" and flood settlements along the banks of the Seversky Donets River to slow down the advance of Russian troops in the Volchansk area in the Kharkov Region.

- Russia calls on the United Nations to "abandon the actual indulgence" of the Ukrainian-Western staging aimed at discrediting the country.

- Sweden, by supplying Ukraine with Jas Gripen E fighters, openly sponsors a terrorist cell in the person of Zelensky and the killing of civilians: "It's called simply: Swedish business supports neo-Nazism. Moreover, Sweden is officially involved in financing a terrorist cell and killing civilians."

On the response to EU and London sanctions

- By extending sanctions against Russia, Great Britain demonstrates its lack of independence "in the process of making important decisions for its own economy."

- The European Union will face long-term problems in case of embezzlement of frozen Russian assets: "Once again, we warn the European Union against stealing sovereign Russian assets - it will get no additional funds, but serious long-term problems."

- Russia's retaliatory measures in case of expropriation of its assets will be aimed at compensation for damage: "Any actions to appropriate our funds will be interpreted as robbery, which will entail an inescapable and very severe punishment in accordance with the norms of Russian legislation and international law."

On cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan

- Russia and Azerbaijan are conducting a "substantive dialogue" for a speedy return of detained Russians to their homeland.

On international organizations

- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is monitoring the situation with the staging in Bucha, demanding a thorough and transparent investigation from the UN Secretariat: "This issue is really under the control of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov."

- The West needs the International Criminal Court (ICC) to "preserve its neocolonial influence on the countries of the global South and exert pressure on undesirable regimes."

- More and more states withdraw from the ICC because of "its undisguised political bias."

On possible resumption of conflict in the Middle East

- Russia hopes that Israel's bills on the annexation of the West Bank will not be approved, otherwise it will be impossible to avoid a new round of escalation in the Middle East: "We hope that it will not come to the final approval of the bills."

- If the situation is escalated, the "hard-won" international peacekeeping efforts "will be undermined and thrown far back."