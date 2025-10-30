MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Great Britain's sanctions against Russian oil companies points to London's increasing lack of independence in making significant decisions for its own economy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"As for the sanctions attack launched by the British authorities against Russian energy giants, not only overseas direction is felt in this step, but also London's increasing lack of independence in the process of making important decisions for its own economy. Of course, ordinary Britons will have to pay for increased electricity and fuel prices, as they always do," she said.

According to Zakharova, it is high time for London to realize the absolute futility of its destructive anti-Russian policy, which is fraught with extremely serious consequences for international and regional security.

"To begin with, this means not interfering with the efforts aimed at resolving the conflict by eliminating its root causes," the diplomat said.

On October 15, Britain imposed new sanctions, which hit Rosneft and Lukoil, banks, Russian organizations, dozens of tankers and companies from China, the United Arab Emirates, India, Turkey, Thailand and Singapore, allegedly connected with the transportation of Russian oil.