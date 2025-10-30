Development of Burevestnik constitutes response to NATO actions — MFA

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia is forced to respond to NATO's destabilizing actions by developing systems like Burevestnik, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

"Regarding systems like Burevestnik, as the Russian leadership has repeatedly stated, their development is a forced measure being taken to maintain strategic balance," she said. "In particular, our country is forced to respond to NATO's increasingly destabilizing actions in the area of missile defense, in particular."

On October 26, Russian Armed Forces' Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Putin that the testing of the Burevestnik, an unlimited-range cruise missile, had been successfully completed. During testing, the missile remained airborne for approximately 15 hours, covering 14,000 kilometers, with Gerasimov asserting that this is not the limit. He highlighted that the missile’s flight involved all necessary vertical and horizontal maneuvers, demonstrating its advanced capabilities to evade missile defense and air defense systems.