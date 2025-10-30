Poseidon tests to push US to abide by New START, says military analyst

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia’s recent tests of the Poseidon underwater vehicle are poised to influence the future of arms control, potentially prompting the United States to honor the New START treaty terms after its expiration, according to Igor Korotchenko, the editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine and a military analyst.

He emphasized that a key feature of the Poseidon is that it falls outside the scope of existing strategic arms limitation treaties. "The Poseidon does not fall under current treaty classifications, meaning it is not subject to any restrictions," Korotchenko told TASS. "This aspect provides additional motivation for the Americans to support Moscow’s proposal to maintain New START for at least another year." He suggested that once the treaty is extended, it could serve as a foundation for negotiations on future nuclear arms policies. "Such discussions could encourage the United States to establish practical channels of communication with Moscow and work towards normalizing military-strategic and political relations," the analyst added.

Korotchenko provided a detailed overview of the Poseidon’s capabilities. Described as an autonomous underwater vehicle, it is designed to deliver a high-yield nuclear warhead to coastal targets. With intercontinental underwater range and the ability to operate at great depths at high speeds, the Poseidon is engineered to evade detection and interception. "Its autonomous operation is a notable feature. Once authorized by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the vehicle initiates its mission without further intervention," Korotchenko noted. He also highlighted that the Poseidon’s size and weight enable it to carry a powerful nuclear warhead capable of devastating enemy coastal installations if detonated nearby.

About the Poseidon

During a meeting with veterans of Russia’s special military operations, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had successfully tested the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle powered by a nuclear reactor. He stated that the Poseidon’s destructive power surpasses that of the prospective Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and leader of United Russia, remarked that the Poseidon with its nuclear power plant could be considered a doomsday weapon.