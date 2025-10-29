No plans for Putin to call Turkish leader on Republic Day as message was sent earlier

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to call Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan today to congratulate him on Republic Day but a congratulatory message was sent earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No telephone conversation is expected today, but of course, the Russian president sent a congratulatory message in advance," he pointed out in response to a TASS question about whether Putin planned to call Erdogan on Wednesday.

Putin and Erdogan last held a telephone conversation on October 7, discussing bilateral relations, regional and global issues.