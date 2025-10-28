Ukraine recruiting more people for sabotage activities in Russia — security official

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, October 28. /TASS/. Ukraine is intensifying recruitment of people to carry out acts of sabotage in Russia, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu said.

"Threats are growing indeed. Whereas a couple of years ago, we spoke about isolated cases, then dozens of cases, now we speak about hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles [used by Ukraine against Russia]," he told journalists.

"Apart from that, an increasing number of people are being recruited by Ukrainian special services to commit various acts of sabotage here," he emphasized.

According Shoigu, a range of measures are being taken to address such threats. "They include engineering protection of potentially hazardous facilities, cyber protection to prevent hacks of the command systems, control networks, protection of transport facilities, the work of the National Guard Service and the Federal Security Service to eliminate these threats, and, naturally, the operation of our industry which manufactures tools and systems against various threats, including unmanned aerial vehicles," he said.