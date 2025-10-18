Ukraine fires ten projectiles at populated areas in DPR in past day

DONETSK, October 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out seven attacks on populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the DPR government’s department recording Ukraine’s war crimes said in a statement.

"Seven armed attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces [were recorded]. A total of ten projectiles were fired," the statement reads.

The department did not receive any reports of civilian casualties. A residential building and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged.