FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian night drone strike on Crimea's power substations

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down 61 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

As a result of the drone strike, several power substations in the Republic of Crimea were hit, regional head Sergey Aksyonov said.

TASS has compiled key details about the consequences of the drone attacks.

Scale

- Between 8:00 p.m. GMT (11:00 p.m. Moscow time) on October 16 and 4:00 a.m. GMT (7:00 a.m. Moscow time) on October 17, air defense systems intercepted and neutralized 61 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions.

- According to the ministry, 32 drones were downed over the Republic of Crimea, 13 over the Rostov Region, six over the Black Sea, five over the Bryansk Region, two over the Tula Region, two over the Moscow Region and one over the Kursk Region.

Impact

- Several power substations in the Republic of Crimea were damaged as a result of the drone strike, regional head Aksyonov reported.

- Restoration efforts are currently underway, he noted.

- Aksyonov added that more details on the completion of repair work and power recovery will be provided later on official information resources of the Crimean government.

- The regional head urged everyone to remain calm and trust only official information channels.

- Yevpatoria Mayor Alexander Yuryev announced that schools and kindergartens will operate on a shortened schedule due to power interruptions.