Russia withdraws from European Convention for Prevention of Torture

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT), along with its two related protocols, are no longer valid in Russia due to the refusal of the Council of Europe to provide Russia’s representation in the organization's statutory bodies, according to a law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

At the same time, the Russian authorities will continue to combat human rights violations by applying national legislation in this area.

"Denounce the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment of November 26, 1987 and Protocols No. 1 and No. 2 of November 4, 1993 thereto, signed on behalf of the Russian Federation in Strasbourg on February 28, 1996," the newly-signed law reads.

State Duma (the lower house of the Russian Parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin pointed out earlier that Russia’s work in the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture "has been blocked by the Council of Europe itself, which has not allowed the election of a new Russian member to the committee since December 2023."

The explanatory note to the bill stipulated that these "discriminatory circumstances" violate Russia’s representative rights in the European Committee and undermine the mutual monitoring mechanism for compliance with international obligations in the field of torture prevention, "which is why it is proposed to denounce the said convention and its protocols."

Circumstances surrounding the Russian denouncement

The Russian government previously submitted a proposal to the Russian president on denouncing the convention. Russia, which has been a member of the Council of Europe since 1996, announced its intention to withdraw from it in 2022, after the organization's Committee of Ministers suspended Moscow's right to representation in the Council of Europe's statutory bodies.

At that time, Russia notified the Council’s secretary of its withdrawal and denunciation of the key document of the Council of Europe - the European Convention on Human Rights.

Since that time, Moscow has been gradually denouncing the documents of the Council of Europe, as current circumstances make enforcing them impossible.

At the same time, the Russian authorities have repeatedly stressed that they will not abandon their international obligations to combat crimes and human rights violations, actively enforcing national legislation in this sphere.