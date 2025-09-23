MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The European Union is determined to occupy Moldova and preparations are underway to deploy NATO’s contingent in the Odessa Region of Ukraine to intimidate Transnistria, the press office of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has said in a news release.

According to the information received by the SVR, Brussels Eurobureaucrats are determined to keep Moldova pegged to its Russophobic policy.

"It is planned to do this at any cost, up to the introduction of troops and the actual occupation of the country. At this stage, the concentration of the armed forces of NATO states in Romania is being carried out near the Moldovan borders. A NATO contingent is being prepared for deployment to the Odessa Region of Ukraine to intimidate Transnistria. According to available data, the first group of soldiers from France and Great Britain has already arrived in Odessa," the SVR said.

According to the news release, European officials fear that the "gross falsifications" of the election returns being cooked by Brussels and Chisinau will force Moldovans to take to the streets to defend their rights.

"Then, at the request of [Moldovan] President Maia Sandu, the armed forces of European states would be brought in to force Moldovans to accept a dictatorship under the guise of European democracy," the statement reads.

The Foreign Intelligence Service added that Brussels does not intend to abandon its plans to occupy Moldova even if the situation in that country immediately after the elections does not require external intervention.

"The deployment of troops is expected to occur somewhat later. To create a pretext, armed provocations against Transnistria and Russian troops stationed in the region are being plotted. The period of the elections to the Supreme Council of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic on November 30 of this year is being considered as a possible timeframe," the SVR says. "In all likelihood such plans [to occupy Moldova] by totalitarian-liberal European regimes are motivated by their wish to demonstrate their 'courage and determination' amid the stalled plans to deploy troops of the 'coalition of the willing' in the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the press bureau emphasized. "Fearing a direct confrontation with Russia, the Europeans intend to crack down on tiny Moldova. Self-assertion at the expense of the weak has always been an integral part of European colonialism."