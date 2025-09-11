Israeli strike on Qatar to have consequences for Middle East security — envoy to UN

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. The Israeli strike on Qatar on September 9 will have consequences not only for the situation in the Gaza Strip but also for the security of the Middle East region as a whole, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told an emergency session of the UN Security Council over Israel’s strikes on Doha.

He noted that "the Russian Federation strongly condemns the attack carried out by Israel on September 9 against a residential complex in Doha, which was reportedly targeting high-ranking members of the Palestinian movement Hamas."

"The strike was directed not only at Qatar as a sovereign state uninvolved in the Arab-Israeli conflict but also at the very efforts of mediators to achieve a diplomatic resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. It is evident that Israel’s incursion will have the most serious consequences, both for the already catastrophic situation in Gaza and for the security of the broader Middle East region," Nebenzya emphasized.