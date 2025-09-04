MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroups made Ukraine lose about 1,370 troops in the special military operation zone in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 180 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup North, over 220 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, up to 220 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, up to 440 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center, over 240 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East and more than 70 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Dnepr.

The Defense Ministry added that units of Battlegroup North had improved their tactical positions, hitting the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault regiment, a territorial defense brigade, a border guard unit and a National Guard regiment near Chernatskoye, Alexeyevka, Yunakovka, Khrapovshchina, Kondratovka and Varachino in the Sumy Region. They also struck the forces of a Ukrainian motorized infantry brigade and an assault regiment near Melovoye and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. The enemy lost an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, and two field artillery systems. Three supply depots were destroyed.

Units of Battlegroups West moved to more advantageous positions, hitting the forces and equipment of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, an assault brigade and a territorial defense brigade near Maleyevka, Olgovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, and Petrovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost two armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and five artillery systems, including three Western-made ones. Five electronic warfare systems and two ammunition depots were wiped out.

Units of Battlegroup South improved their tactical positions, hitting the forces of a mechanized airmobile brigade and a National Guard brigade near Stepanovka, Vasyukovka, Chervonoye, Minkovka, Seversk, Berestok, Pereyezdnoye, Markovo, Fyodorovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost four armored combat vehicles and eight motor vehicles. Three electronic warfare systems, an ammunition depot and five supply depots were destroyed.

Battlegroups Center, East, Dnepr

Units of Battlegroup Center moved to more advantageous positions, striking the forces and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade near Toretskoye, Udachnoye, Gruzskoye, Sukhoy Yar, Annovka, Dimitrov, Rodinskoye, Krasnoarmeisk (called Pokrovsk in Ukraine) and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost two armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and four field artillery systems.

Units of Battlegroup East moved deeper into enemy defenses, liberating the settlement of Novosyolovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. They hit the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and a marine brigade near Gavrilovka and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Poltavka, Uspenovka and Novoivanovka in the Zaporozhye region. The enemy lost 13 motor vehicles and a counter-battery radar. The battlegroup has completed the liberation of the Donetsk People’s Republic in its area of responsibility, the ministry added.

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr struck the forces and equipment of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, a coast guard brigade and a territorial defense brigade near Belogorye and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, and Sadovoye, Tyaginka and Antonovka in the Kherson Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost 11 motor vehicles, six electronic warfare systems and an ammunition depot.

Air defenses

Russian air defense forces shot down 299 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and four smart bombs over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 666 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 81,599 unmanned aerial vehicles, 627 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,947 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,589 multiple rocket launchers, 29,229 field artillery guns and mortars and 41,021 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation.