Putin to discuss Ukraine at bilateral meeting with Turkey’s Erdogan on September 1

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on September 1 to discuss peace efforts in Ukraine and the Middle East, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

"Following our Indian [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] counterpart, bilateral talks are scheduled with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan," Ushakov told journalists. "The leaders stay in constant contact, they talk a lot on the phone and we publish reports about their phone conversations all the time."

Ushakov pointed out that China will host the first face-to-face meeting of the Russian and Turkish presidents this year.

"Of course, various issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as global agenda issues, will be discussed. Ukraine will certainly be discussed," he said, adding that Turkey plays an important role in efforts to find a political and diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian conflict and offers Istanbul as a platform for direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, for which Moscow has expressed gratitude to Ankara’s authorities.

"In addition, we definitely cannot avoid discussing recent escalations in the Middle East, North Africa, the Caucasus region, and so on," the Kremlin aide added.

The Russian President is set to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin this week before traveling to Beijing to take part in festivities marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the War against Japanese Aggression. Also, the Russian president is expected to hold a number of bilateral summit meetings.

Turkey’s mediating role in Ukrainian conflict

On July 23, the Turkish city of Istanbul hosted the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks on resolving the conflict. Prior to an expanded meeting, the heads of the two countries’ delegations, Vladimir Medinsky and Rustem Umerov, held a bilateral meeting. The expanded talks lasted about 40 minutes, with the parties discussing the positions they had set out in draft memorandums.

At the meeting, the parties agreed to exchange civilians along with service members. Russia invited Ukraine to set up three online working groups to address political, military and humanitarian issues. In addition, Moscow offered to transfer the bodies of another 3,000 Ukrainian troops to Kiev and resume short humanitarian pauses on the frontline in order to collect the wounded and the dead.

A decision on the fourth round of talks will be made after the new agreements are implemented, Medinsky said.