IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 54 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry said.

According to preliminary reports, drone debris damaged four buildings in the Oryol Region and injured one person, Governor Andrey Klychkov said.

TASS has gathered the key information about the attack.

Drone attack

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 54 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles between midnight and 6:00 a.m. Moscow time on August 29 (9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. GMT).

- Eighteen drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region, ten over Crimea, eight over the Tver Region, two over the Oryol Region, another two over the Ryazan Region, two more over the Tula Region, one over the Kursk Region, another one over the Kaluga Region and one more over the Novgorod Region. In addition, nine drones were downed over the Black Sea.

Damage, casualties reported in Oryol Region

- Falling drone debris damaged two buildings in the city of Oryol, the regional governor said.

- Two more buildings suffered damage in two other municipalities of the Oryol Region.

- As of now, one person was reported injured; he is receiving the necessary medical treatment, Klychkov said.