MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Criticism from Ukraine directed at American filmmaker Woody Allen for his participation in the Moscow International Film Week shows that Russia is not isolated, Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian President for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

"Trying to cancel Woody Allen over a video call at the Moscow International Film Festival misses the point: Russia isn’t isolated - and art should build bridges, not burn them," Dmitriev wrote on the social network X.

On Monday, the Ukrainian foreign ministry condemned his participation in the Moscow event. A theater in Lvov canceled Bullets Over Broadway Musical based on Allen’s screenplay and Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website added him to its database for "publicly supporting Russia’s aggression."