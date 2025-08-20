Russia has reliable nuclear shield, says Putin

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia has a reliable nuclear shield, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized as he congratulated workers and veterans of Russia's nuclear industry on its 80th anniversary.

"We rightfully take pride in the names of the outstanding founders of the nuclear project and in the many generations of talented scientists, engineers, and specialists. Thanks to their professionalism and dedicated work, hundreds of new enterprises, research institutes, and design bureaus have been launched over the years, forming a unified scientific and industrial complex and creating a reliable nuclear shield for our Motherland," the head of state said in a telegram posted on the Kremlin website.

The president also expressed confidence that Russian nuclear scientists will continue to strengthen international cooperation in the industry and will increase fundamental and applied research.

"The establishment of the nuclear industry in 1945 was a major, truly epoch-making event in our country’s history - a triumph of scientific and technological progress that has largely defined the development of our national economy, energy sector, healthcare, and defence industry. It contributed to ensuring national security and achieving strategic parity," Putin noted.

According to the president, the nuclear industry currently embodies Russia's technological prowess, and the Rosatom team builds on the creative traditions of its predecessors. "You are effectively tackling the tasks aimed at introducing breakthrough technologies into key economic sectors, implementing infrastructure projects, modernising the nuclear icebreaker fleet, and making a substantial contribution to space exploration," Putin added.