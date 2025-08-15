Putin arrives in Anchorage for talks with Trump

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Alaska’s Anchorage for talks with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, which are scheduled to kick off at 11:30 a.m. local time (7:30 p.m. GMT) at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

According to Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov, the two presidents will first speak one-on-one. The talks will be continued at the working breakfast with the participation of delegations. The Russian delegation included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, presidential aide Yury Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev.

No time frames were set for the talks, which will be followed by a joint news conference by the two leaders.