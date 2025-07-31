West implementing set of measures to disrupt Russia’s plans in Arctic — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The West has long been implementing political, legal, military and economic measures aimed at disrupting Russia’s plans in the Arctic, Russian Presidential Aide, Head of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said at a meeting of the Council for the Navy’s Strategic Development on Thursday.

"In Russia’s Arctic zone, the West has long been implementing a set of political, legal, military and economic measures aimed at disrupting our plans of developing the Arctic, including measures to dispute Russia’s sovereignty over the Northern Sea Route," Patrushev said.

The West is taking serious efforts to change the military and political configuration in the Far North, in particular, with the help of extra-regional players, he said.

"NATO countries actively practice operations by surface and submarine forces in high altitudes, sharpen the skills of expeditionary operations, reconnaissance and subversive actions," the Kremlin aide explained.

"The increasingly frequent deployments of NATO ships to the Barents Sea and flights near the Russian bases cause special concern," he said.

The increased military activity by the United States and NATO countries in the Arctic region raises the probability of incidents, which may lead to an uncontrolled escalation of tension, Patrushev cautioned.

"The collective West claims in its main political slogan with regard to the Northern Sea Route that Russia has no special rights to this route while the provisions on it as a national transport link stipulated in our legislation are illegitimate from the standpoint of international law," he explained.

"Based on this premise, US naval forces regularly undertake provocative operations in the region for the so-called ‘defense of the freedom of navigation,’" the head of the Russian Maritime Board said.