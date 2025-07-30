Trump’s threats don’t help normalize Moscow-Washington relations — MFA

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Threats from US President Donald Trump against Russia will not contribute to the normalization of Moscow-Washington relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"No threats, no matter who they come from, can have a positive effect on [Moscow-Washington] relations. This is a theoretical answer to a practical question. Theoretical, because it is a law of nature," the diplomat stated during a briefing. In her view, if the goal is to normalize relations between countries, "the practice of threats must be abandoned as a relic of the past."

The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman noted that the Russian presidential administration has already responded to Trump’s remarks. "It was stated that our country has taken note of the statement made by Washington," Zakharova recalled.

"I do not know anything about this, I have no such information. I will make inquiries, but I currently am not aware of anything of the sort," the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman replied when asked whether Washington had notified Moscow of its plans in advance through diplomatic channels.

Addressing the threat of secondary sanctions, Zakharova pointed out that "an unprecedented number of sanctions" have already been imposed on both Russia and its partners, and they are now simply "routine." "It has become clear that the West is stuck in a loop on this issue," the diplomat remarked, adding that "the West cannot break free from the sanctions narrative." "Apparently, they have run out of options, everything has been exhausted at this point," she suggested.

According to the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, Russia cannot entirely disregard the sanctions factor, as "the realities of the modern global economic system would not allow that." However, she emphasized that Moscow knows how to counter these sanctions "or even use them to its benefit." "But there is no doubt that these sanctions are damaging the global economy. It is also clear that they have already undermined the welfare of entire regions of the world. What is strange is that it is obvious to some, others remain blind to it," the diplomat concluded.

Trump’s statements

Trump warned on July 14 that the US will impose tariffs of about 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on resolving the conflict in Ukraine within 50 days.

On July 28, US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with Russia and the slow progress on the Ukrainian settlement and announced his intention to shorten his previously set 50-day deadline for a deal to 10-12 days.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that The Kremlin is aware of US President Donald Trump’s statement and has taken note.