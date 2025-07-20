Conversation between Putin, Trump pragmatic yet ready for understanding — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The most recent conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump was pragmatic and business-like, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Both politicians have their own stance but they are ready to listen to each other, the Kremlin official told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"This was a pragmatic business-like conversation of the individuals who are firmly committed to their positions but are ready to listen to each other," Peskov explained.

Putin and Trump spoke by phone on July 3. It was their fourth conversation in a month and a half and their sixth since the beginning of the year, according to TASS estimates. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that the call lasted almost an hour. The two leaders discussed the settlement in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. In addition, they talked about the possibility of exchanging movies promoting traditional values shared by Russia and the US presidential administration.