MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. European countries may try to deceive US President Donald Trump and avoid fulfilling their promise to increase defense spending, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"No wonder the first results of the new defense budget process will be summed up in 2029, when Donald Trump's presidential term expires. It is possible that the Europeans, who have made deceit an integral part of their foreign policy strategy, plan to cheat the US president, abandoning their commitments," Shoigu pointed out in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

The Russian Security Council secretary believes that European countries could try to sell their spending on the construction of roads, bridges, transportation hubs and other civilian infrastructure facilities as "related" expenditures. "It seems that NATO’s recommendations will be implemented only formally," Shoigu noted. At a summit in The Hague in June, NATO countries agreed to increase their defense spending to 3.5% of GDP and allocate another 1.5% for the protection of critical infrastructure and the strengthening of the defense industry.

The top Russian security official pointed out that all members of the alliance used to have equal rights, even though they had operated under Washington's guidance. But now, "the US openly dominates NATO, while others are no more than its vassals," Shoigu added.

"As the Americans are talking about their readiness to leave NATO and withdraw some of their troops from Europe unless allies assume greater financial responsibility for their own security, the European vassals agreed to all of the US president’s demands. However, the sincerity of their intentions is highly questionable," the Russian Security Council secretary emphasized.

Commenting on the decision to provide US weapons to Ukraine at the Europeans' expense, Shoigu observed that "Donald Trump has long been promoting an approach like this as he said many times back during his election campaign that it’s not his war, and urged Europe to shoulder more financial responsibility for its own security." "He also vowed to make the Europeans purchase weapons for the Kiev regime," the top Russian security official concluded.