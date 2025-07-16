US arms supplies to Ukraine never stopped but EU now foots bill — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The United States will continue supplying Ukraine with arms as before, "business as usual" continues for them, except now European countries will find themselves footing the bill, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted.

"Business as usual. They supplied [Ukraine with weapons] before and never stopped to do so. The only question is who foots the bill. As of now, certain European nations will be the ones who pay," the spokesman said in response to a question about the Kremlin’s stance on US President Donald Trump’s decision to sell weapons to NATO for them to be subsequently delivered to Ukraine.

That said, Peskov emphasized that disagreements would arise among European nations over financing arms deliveries to Ukraine. "You have already heard that the French are not going to pay, nor will the Czechs. That means that there will now be rifts there too, because paying this much - [they need] all this money? There will be nothing left for [their own] citizens," the spokesman stated.

He also added that "Europeans have become obsessed with their militaristic mindset, declaring their intention to spend unthinkable funds on arms purchases," to continue fueling the war even further. "Of course, this emotional state that borders on irrationality makes it very difficult to predict anything about the European continent," Peskov concluded.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump said that Washington had decided to continue sending weapons and military equipment to Kiev with NATO coordination if Europe foots the bill.