Russian army traps Ukrainian battlegroup in two pockets near Dzerzhinsk in DPR — expert

LUGANSK, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian army has split the Ukrainian battlegroup near Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) after liberating the settlement of Petrovka and trapped it in two fire pockets, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"With the liberation of Petrovka, we have split the Ukrainian battlegroup entrenched west of Dzerzhinsk and created a very difficult situation for militants in that area. The point is that two fire pockets have emerged there at once and they predict a deplorable fate for the Ukrainian gunmen there," the military expert pointed out.

Given the Russian army’s advance near Katerinovka, the Ukrainian troops "that tried to hold their positions as long as possible" may also be encircled, he added.

"I want to note at once that the tactical situation had long suggested that it was necessary to withdraw Ukrainian militants from that area while Ukraine’s military command had actually abandoned its subordinates," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Tuesday that Russia’s Battlegroup South had liberated the settlement of Petrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.