Russian diplomat says that in absence of real negotiations, special op to continue

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia will carry on with its special military operation if Moscow’s offer to negotiate is ignored, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov commented to TASS on the new plan of US President Donald Trump.

"But if this is (Russia's preference for a diplomatic solution on Ukraine - TASS) not met with a proper response, if we fail to achieve our goals through diplomacy, then the conflict will continue," the deputy minister said.

"We are unshakable in this position. We would like Washington and NATO in general to treat it with the utmost seriousness."

On July 14, Trump said that Washington will continue to transfer weapons and military equipment to Kiev, if Europe would pay for the supplies. This process will be coordinated by NATO. He also said that the United States would impose 100% import duties on Russia and its trading partners, if Moscow and Washington did not agree on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days.