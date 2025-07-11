Kremlin says awaits Trump's important announcement about Russia

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Kremlin is looking forward to the important announcement on Russia that US President Donald Trump said he will make on Monday so it can make heads or tails of it, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing.

"We look forward to that announcement to understand exactly what President Trump means," Peskov said.

"We thoroughly register all nuances in comments from the US head of state," the Kremlin spokesman assured reporters.

Trump said in an interview with NBC News that he will make a 'major statement' on Russia on Monday.