Putin orders to bring standard of living in Donbass, Novorossiya to all-Russia average

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Donbass and Novorossiya must reach the all-Russian level in all indicators, including the quality of living by 2030, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the socio-economic development of these regions.

"By 2030, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions must reach the all-Russian level in all indicators and in the quality of life of people," the head of state said.

Putin noted that the Russian authorities constantly supervise the restoration, development of the economy, social, transport and other infrastructure of Donbass and Novorossiya.

"Together with colleagues from the government and regional teams, we assess the situation in each of these regions, see how specific, key projects aimed at creating new jobs, improving the quality of life of people are being implemented, how coordination of actions of government agencies, state corporations, and businesses is organized in general, how patronage assistance to Donbass and Novorossiya is organized by our other regions and cities," the Russian leader added.

The President highlighted the efforts of the federal center, regions and teams of large companies. "In total, this is 41 federal agencies, 26 state companies and 82 patron regions," Putin specified, speaking about the curators of these events.

The head of state recalled that the program for the socio-economic development of Donbass and Novorossiya provides for about 300 action items. "Consistent work is currently being carried out in all areas. We are obliged to solve all the tasks that were set in full," he said.