MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky is ready for a dialogue with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the topic of Malorossiya and the Zaporozhye army, he told TASS.

"We will talk with Mark [Rutte], if necessary, about the history of Malorossiya and the Zaporozhye army. I'm sure he'll learn a lot of new things. He may also tell me a lot of new things. For example, about the development of Indonesia by the Dutch merchants," he said.

Medinsky also said that he was ready to send the NATO secretary general a textbook on the Russian history for the 6th grade, but he did not see the point. "I would have sent him [the textbook], to be honest, but then I thought it was a pity, he wouldn't read it anyway. I'd rather give it to our people who read it. You have to teach children while they are lying across the bench. And in this case, it's too late," he said.

He also said he discussed the Koenigs’ collection with the Dutch Minister of Education, Culture and Science Eppo Bruins for two hours. Entrepreneur Koenigs lived in the Netherlands and collected paintings. After bankruptcy, Koenigs sold his collection to a bank, which resold it to the Third Reich. It was assumed that the collection would become part of Hitler's personal museum, it was transported to Dresden for storage, from where it was exported to the USSR as the property of the Nazi regime, subject to legal compensatory restitution, according to international law of the time. After the collapse of the USSR, the Netherlands began to ask for its return, and a commission was established in the 1990s.

"We had a dispute with the Dutch minister of education, culture and science, who strongly demanded that the work of the commission on the return of the Koenigs collection to the Netherlands be immediately intensified. I explained that, according to all international laws, this is not a Dutch collection. It was sold to Germany, it was there for many years, and we got it as the property of the defeated Reich," Medinsky said.

"So we are not only not intensifying work of the old commission from the 90s, but we are actually dissolving it due to the lack of subject for discussion. The colleague was indignant. How is it possible that Germany made such an offer to the Dutch seller, which he could not refuse? The poor guy had to sell the paintings to the Nazis. Perhaps, even at a low price. They say we need to research this topic. I had to remind them that Leningrad and its inhabitants had been in much more difficult conditions for two years than the Dutch millionaire. But no one gave the Germans even a little nail from the packaging from the collections of the Hermitage and other museums in the city. The USSR paid a terrible price for this - a million lives in the besieged Leningrad alone. And what price did the Netherlands pay not to sell the collections to Hitler at an ‘undervalued price’? This is why I consider the matter closed, and the commission dissolved. Interestingly, the Dutch colleagues have never returned to this topic again. A firm and reasoned ‘no’ is always clearer in the negotiation process," Medinsky said.