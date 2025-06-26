Moscow hopes to see continued cooperation between Iran, IAEA — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Iranian parliament’s decision to halt cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is advisory in nature, and Russia hopes that their coordination will continue, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Laotian counterpart, Thongsavan Phomvihane.

"I cannot comment in detail on the Iranian parliament’s decision to terminate cooperation with the IAEA, as it remains a recommendation to the executive branch," Lavrov stated. "We are interested in seeing continued cooperation between Iran and the IAEA."

He emphasized that Russia expects the international community to respect the repeated assurances from Iran’s supreme leader that Tehran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons. "There is a special fatwa to this effect - a religious decree that carries the highest authority in the Islamic republic," Lavrov noted.

On Wednesday, Iran’s parliament approved a bill to temporarily suspend the republic’s cooperation with the IAEA. Under the new measure, IAEA officials will be barred from entering the country for inspections unless the safety of Iran’s nuclear facilities and its peaceful nuclear activities is guaranteed.

Tehran emphasized that all Iranian nuclear sites targeted by Israel and subsequently by the United States were under IAEA supervision and protection, yet the agency failed to prevent the attacks.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.