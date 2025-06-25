US, Israel undermine nuclear non-proliferation regime — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The US and Israel’s actions with regard to Iran have very seriously undermined the nuclear non-proliferation regime and their repercussions are still to be determined, Russia’s deputy permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna Roman Ustinov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

He emphasized that Russia is committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and believes that all countries must fulfill corresponding obligations. "Unfortunately, actions by the US, which, much like Russia, is a signatory to this treaty, coupled with Israel’s, which is not a party to the agreement at all, very seriously undermine the entire non-proliferation regime. The consequences with regard to the nuclear non-proliferation regime are yet to be assessed. Especially taking into account that such a respected reputable specialized organization as the IAEA cannot formulate its position on this matter. We are yet to feel the impact of these events in terms of negative consequences," the diplomat said.

That said, Ustinov highlighted that Russia trusts the IAEA’s guarantees system. "If it is used carefully, cautiously, professionally, without politicizing it in the interest of some narrow geopolitical goals as it is unfortunately frequently being done by the US and European countries, then the IAEA’s guarantees system can be trusted to ensure the peaceful nature of nuclear programs in countries and to prevent the emergence of nuclear weapons," he added.

Replying to a question as to whether by striking Iran, the US and Israel are basically threatening the entire system of controls over the Iranian nuclear program, thus undermining their own efforts on monitoring these developments, Ustinov said: "Absolutely."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.