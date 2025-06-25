US, Israel have no grounds for striking Iran — Russian deputy envoy to Vienna

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found no indications that Iran is developing nuclear weapons, and the United States and Israel had no justification for launching strikes on Iranian territory, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Roman Ustinov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"There were not even vague signs in the IAEA reports - nor in the reports of Director General Rafael Grossi - that Iran might be developing nuclear weapons," Ustinov stated. "All the more surprising, then, is the position and rhetoric of Israel and the United States, which attempt to justify their strikes with alleged knowledge of related production in Iran. They claim Tehran has crossed some so-called 'red lines' - lines entirely invented by Israel - regarding nuclear weapons development."

According to the diplomat, neither the IAEA nor the US intelligence community had any evidence of an Iranian nuclear weapons program.

"As stated in an open report published this spring, there was no such evidence," he emphasized.

Ustinov also pointed out that the sites targeted by the strikes were not secret or clandestine facilities.

"These were not hidden installations that the US and Israel claim might be linked to nuclear weapons development," he said. "The strikes were carried out on well-known facilities - those under IAEA safeguards and control, which have consistently appeared in the agency’s reports. These were the precise facilities targeted."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.