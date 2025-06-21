West’s hybrid war against Russia seeks to destroy EU — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. The goal of the West's hybrid warfare is not so much Russia as the destruction of the EU economy, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I am sure that one of the goals of this hybrid warfare is not only Russia, but also the countries of the European Union. The EU has grown too strong, and the euro is too secure. The euro is secure; the dollar is not. It was necessary to influence it somehow," the diplomat noted.

She added that, in this way, the West was able to indirectly influence its European partners.

"Many EU countries are on the verge of recession. You can see their economic growth rates, which are the most important indicator for them. They don't even hide them. You also understand what is happening there. Against the backdrop of Asia's growing economy, they will never catch up," Zakharova emphasized.

